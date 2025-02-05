Sports Headlines: Cousins' Health, Halep’s Farewell, and More

Quarterback Kirk Cousins claims that ankle and arm injuries affected his performance with the Falcons as he aims for full recovery before turning 37. Cousins emphasized the criticality of his health for team performance.

Ex-tennis champion Simona Halep has retired after a first-round loss at the Cluj event. Halep's career was previously hindered by a doping ban that was eventually reduced.

Trade rumors are swirling around Kevin Durant as the Suns list him as doubtful for an upcoming game. The Warriors, Mavericks, and Rockets are reportedly interested in Durant ahead of the trade deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)