International Golf Federation Clashes with Indian Olympic Association

The International Golf Federation (IGF) has criticized the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for its involvement in the Indian Golf Union elections, challenging the IOA's recognition of the Shetty-led faction. IGF Executive Director Antony Scanlon claims the Singh faction's election followed proper procedures and urges IOA to rectify its actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 11:42 IST
  • India

The International Golf Federation (IGF) has voiced strong objections against the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) involvement in the Indian Golf Union (IGU) elections. The IGF criticized IOA's recognition of a faction led by Harish Kumar Shetty, stating the IOA has no jurisdiction over the federation's election process.

The IOA's controversial decision to validate the Shetty-led faction was challenged by IGF's Executive Director, Antony Scanlon. In a firm communication to IOA President PT Usha, Scanlon declared support for the Singh-led body's election, which was held on December 15 under the supervision of a retired High Court judge.

The IGF has requested the IOA to amend its stance, arguing the action undervalues the legitimate Singh-led faction and breaches both the National Sports Development Code of India and the Olympic Charter. Furthermore, golf's exclusion from the National Games was criticized, with the IGF calling this a punishment to athletes driven by political motives rather than sportsmanship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

