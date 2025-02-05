Moet & Chandon Toasts Return as Formula One's Champagne Sponsor

Moet & Chandon has been confirmed as the official champagne provider for Formula One, marking the return of French fizz to the podium after a four-year absence. The new partnership sees the luxury brand replace Italian sparkling wine, Ferrari Trento.

As part of a comprehensive 10-year deal with luxury conglomerate LVMH, Moet & Chandon will also sponsor the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps this July. The agreement was announced last October by Formula One's owners, Liberty Media, and incorporates the involvement of other prestigious brands like Louis Vuitton and TAG Heuer.

The tradition of celebrating with champagne on the Formula One podium dates back to 1966, with the iconic moment started by Jo Siffert and later popularized by American racer Dan Gurney. Notably, triple world champion Jackie Stewart accidentally pioneered the modern celebrations in 1969. Rose water remains the preferred choice for Middle Eastern races.

