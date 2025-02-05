Indian Women Golfers Set to Shine at Ladies European Tour
Experienced golfers Diksha Dagar, Tvesa Malik, and debutant Avani Prashanth represent India in the Ladies European Tour, starting with the Lalla Meryem Cup. The event marks a significant milestone for Avani, debuting professionally. Meanwhile, Pranavi Urs plans her season at the Aramco Series in Riyadh before heading to Australia.
- Country:
- Morocco
Experienced golfers Diksha Dagar, Tvesa Malik, and rookie Avani Prashanth will represent India as the Ladies European Tour kicks off with the Lalla Meryem Cup at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam this week.
Avani will begin her professional career at this event, having qualified through the LET Q-School. Meanwhile, Pranavi Urs, who ranked 17th in last year's LET Order of Merit, is set to start her season next week at the Aramco Series in Riyadh, joining Diksha, Tvesa, and Aditi Ashok for upcoming events in Australia.
The returning champion, Bronte Law of England, is back at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam to kick-start her 2025 season, having made a memorable comeback with a stunning final round last year. Also representing Morocco on their home turf are Ines Laklalech and a strong local contingent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
