Left Menu

Indian Women Golfers Set to Shine at Ladies European Tour

Experienced golfers Diksha Dagar, Tvesa Malik, and debutant Avani Prashanth represent India in the Ladies European Tour, starting with the Lalla Meryem Cup. The event marks a significant milestone for Avani, debuting professionally. Meanwhile, Pranavi Urs plans her season at the Aramco Series in Riyadh before heading to Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 16:10 IST
Indian Women Golfers Set to Shine at Ladies European Tour
Diksha Dagar
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Experienced golfers Diksha Dagar, Tvesa Malik, and rookie Avani Prashanth will represent India as the Ladies European Tour kicks off with the Lalla Meryem Cup at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam this week.

Avani will begin her professional career at this event, having qualified through the LET Q-School. Meanwhile, Pranavi Urs, who ranked 17th in last year's LET Order of Merit, is set to start her season next week at the Aramco Series in Riyadh, joining Diksha, Tvesa, and Aditi Ashok for upcoming events in Australia.

The returning champion, Bronte Law of England, is back at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam to kick-start her 2025 season, having made a memorable comeback with a stunning final round last year. Also representing Morocco on their home turf are Ines Laklalech and a strong local contingent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025