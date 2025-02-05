Left Menu

ISL Matches in Shillong: A Game-Changer for Meghalaya Football Culture

Indian Super League matches in Shillong are set to positively influence Meghalaya's football culture, according to Mumbai City FC captain Lallianzuala Chhangte. Both he and head coach Petr Kratky anticipate significant cultural impact and fan engagement as NorthEast United FC faces Mumbai City FC at Shillong's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 16:19 IST
The Indian Super League (ISL) matches being held in Shillong are anticipated to greatly impact Meghalaya's burgeoning football culture, believes Lallianzuala Chhangte, captain of Mumbai City FC.

The 27-year-old winger, a key player for India, has expressed his enthusiasm for the high-profile tournament unfolding in this northeastern state, heralding it as a significant cultural milestone. With the upcoming match between NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC at Shillong's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, football in Meghalaya is set for a transformational experience.

Echoing these sentiments, Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky expressed his eagerness to engage with the local football scene and adapt to the cooler climes. He views this ISL match as an exciting opportunity to discover a new facet of India while aspiring for a victory on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

