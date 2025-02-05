Soccer Star Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw Faces Racist and Misogynistic Abuse

Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw, the forward for Manchester City, has been a victim of racist and misogynistic abuse on social media, the team announced Wednesday. The club has expressed strong support for Shaw following the derogatory attacks that came after Sunday's match against Arsenal.

Shaw, a standout figure in women's soccer, is one of many players who has faced online abuse. City declined to provide specifics about the offensive messages but assured that the issue has been referred to the appropriate authorities for investigation.

In a statement, Manchester City emphasized that 'discrimination of any kind, either in stadiums or online, will not be tolerated and has absolutely no place inside or outside the game.' Reflecting a broader issue, FIFA reported that nearly one in five players at the Women's World Cup faced discriminatory and abusive communication, with a significant portion being homophobic, sexual, and sexist in nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)