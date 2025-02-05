Joe Root Returns: A New Chapter in England's ODI Quest

England batsman Joe Root is poised to make a notable return to One Day International cricket this Thursday as he takes on India in Nagpur. Root, who holds the record as England's leading Test run scorer and is second in the ODI format, will bat at number three.

Root's last ODI appearance was during the 2023 World Cup, marking this as a significant comeback. "He'll bat number three," confirmed Captain Jos Buttler during a pre-match press conference on Wednesday. He lauded Root as one of the game's greats and expressed enthusiasm about his involvement in this series.

Recently, England experienced a 4-1 defeat in the T20 series. They aim to reverse their fortunes as they gear up for the Champions Trophy in Pakistan. Buttler expects Root to return invigorated and emphasised Root's ODI experience as beneficial for newer team members. Root's career boasts 6,522 runs over 171 ODIs, including 16 centuries. Ben Duckett and Phil Salt will spearhead the batting lineup.

