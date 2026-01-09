Manchester City Secures a Star: Antoine Semenyo's Big Move
Manchester City has signed Ghanaian winger Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, extending a contract until 2031. The transfer deal, reportedly valued at £65 million, sees him become one of City's top acquisitions in the January transfer window, amid interest from other Premier League teams.
Manchester City has bolstered its roster with the acquisition of Ghanaian winger Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, signing him on a contract set to last until 2031. This marks a significant move in the January transfer window for the Premier League giant.
While the exact financial intricacies of the deal remain undisclosed, reports suggest that City matched Semenyo's £65 million release clause, securing his services amid keen competition from other clubs in the league. At 26, Semenyo stands out as the Premier League's third-highest scorer this season, boasting ten goals and three assists.
Semenyo expressed his enthusiasm, highlighting his admiration for City's achievements under manager Pep Guardiola and calling the club a perfect fit for his career's current stage. Confident of hitting new heights, Semenyo relishes the opportunity to play alongside world-class teammates and under elite management.