Left Menu

Manchester City Secures a Star: Antoine Semenyo's Big Move

Manchester City has signed Ghanaian winger Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, extending a contract until 2031. The transfer deal, reportedly valued at £65 million, sees him become one of City's top acquisitions in the January transfer window, amid interest from other Premier League teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 14:45 IST
Manchester City Secures a Star: Antoine Semenyo's Big Move

Manchester City has bolstered its roster with the acquisition of Ghanaian winger Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, signing him on a contract set to last until 2031. This marks a significant move in the January transfer window for the Premier League giant.

While the exact financial intricacies of the deal remain undisclosed, reports suggest that City matched Semenyo's £65 million release clause, securing his services amid keen competition from other clubs in the league. At 26, Semenyo stands out as the Premier League's third-highest scorer this season, boasting ten goals and three assists.

Semenyo expressed his enthusiasm, highlighting his admiration for City's achievements under manager Pep Guardiola and calling the club a perfect fit for his career's current stage. Confident of hitting new heights, Semenyo relishes the opportunity to play alongside world-class teammates and under elite management.

TRENDING

1
Cyber Fraudsters Arrested in Village Bank Account Scam

Cyber Fraudsters Arrested in Village Bank Account Scam

 India
2
Trump Cancels Second Wave of Attacks on Venezuela Amid Cooperation

Trump Cancels Second Wave of Attacks on Venezuela Amid Cooperation

 Global
3
Bone-Chilling Winds Sweep Through Jharkhand

Bone-Chilling Winds Sweep Through Jharkhand

 India
4
Odisha Expands Subhadra Scheme to Benefit Women

Odisha Expands Subhadra Scheme to Benefit Women

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026