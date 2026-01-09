Manchester City Secures a Star: Antoine Semenyo's Big Move

Manchester City has bolstered its roster with the acquisition of Ghanaian winger Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, signing him on a contract set to last until 2031. This marks a significant move in the January transfer window for the Premier League giant.

While the exact financial intricacies of the deal remain undisclosed, reports suggest that City matched Semenyo's £65 million release clause, securing his services amid keen competition from other clubs in the league. At 26, Semenyo stands out as the Premier League's third-highest scorer this season, boasting ten goals and three assists.

Semenyo expressed his enthusiasm, highlighting his admiration for City's achievements under manager Pep Guardiola and calling the club a perfect fit for his career's current stage. Confident of hitting new heights, Semenyo relishes the opportunity to play alongside world-class teammates and under elite management.