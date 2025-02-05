Left Menu

Vidarbha Sets Stage for Ranji Trophy Dominance

Vidarbha, last season's runner-up, has retained their 17-member squad for the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Tamil Nadu beginning February 8. Led by Akshay Wadkar, the team is unbeaten and topped Elite Group B. Tamil Nadu, last year’s semifinalists, will be their opponents at Vidarbha's home ground.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 05-02-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 18:29 IST
Vidarbha Sets Stage for Ranji Trophy Dominance
  • Country:
  • India

Vidarbha, the runner-up from last season, is set to face Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals starting February 8. The Akshay Wadkar-led team has announced their retained 17-member squad for the match.

The team has been dominant throughout the 2024-25 season, clinching six victories and securing one draw to finish at the top of Elite Group B. Vidarbha has yet to taste defeat this season, showing promising form as they enter the knockout stage.

Tamil Nadu, last season's semifinalists, will challenge Vidarbha on their home ground, setting the stage for an intense battle in the prestigious domestic cricket competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025