Vidarbha Sets Stage for Ranji Trophy Dominance

Vidarbha, the runner-up from last season, is set to face Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals starting February 8. The Akshay Wadkar-led team has announced their retained 17-member squad for the match.

The team has been dominant throughout the 2024-25 season, clinching six victories and securing one draw to finish at the top of Elite Group B. Vidarbha has yet to taste defeat this season, showing promising form as they enter the knockout stage.

Tamil Nadu, last season's semifinalists, will challenge Vidarbha on their home ground, setting the stage for an intense battle in the prestigious domestic cricket competition.

