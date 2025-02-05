Left Menu

Olympique de Marseille: Pioneering Path in Amputee Football

Olympique de Marseille makes history by becoming the first Ligue 1 club to form an amputee football team in France. Under the leadership of Jerome Raffetto, a pioneer in the movement, the club seeks to popularize the sport. Hope surrounds the initiative as Marseille leads the way for inclusion.

Olympique de Marseille has set a precedent in French football by becoming the first Ligue 1 club to introduce an amputee football team. This newly established side prepares for their debut in a four-team league alongside teams from Ligue 2 clubs Annecy and Paris FC.

Marseille's captain, Jerome Raffetto, once saw his football dreams dashed by a tragic road accident. Now leading the OM amputee team, Raffetto's efforts reflect a personal journey and ambition to promote accessibility in the sport.

With the support of former Italy and OM striker Fabrizio Ravanelli and coach Karim Belounis, Marseille's initiative hopes to encourage other clubs to emulate their model. The club's broader goal is to elevate amputee football's profile across Europe and inspire a wider acceptance and growth of the sport.

