Indian Goalkeeper Som Kumar Joins Slovenia's Elite Football League

Indicating a pivotal career advancement, 19-year-old Indian goalkeeper Som Kumar signs with NK Radomlje of Slovenia's top-tier Prva Liga. Notably, Kumar is currently the sole Indian footballer based in Europe. Spanning 6'3, he enhances the team with adept agility. This move marks his return to Slovenia from India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At just 19 years old, Indian goalkeeper Som Kumar has inked a deal with NK Radomlje, a club playing in Slovenia's premier football league, the Prva Liga. This signing is a notable milestone in Kumar's career, making him the only Indian footballer with an active European contract. Towering at 6'3, Som, lauded for his agility and swift reflexes, previously played for Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League before opting for international prospects.

Sharing his thoughts on the transfer, Kumar expressed enthusiasm in a Prva Liga press release, stating, "Joining NK Radomlje is a significant step forward in my career. Playing in a top-tier European league fulfills a dream shared by many Indian players. I am eager to return to Slovenia and keen on contributing to the team's success while honing my skills." Kumar also extended his gratitude to his former club, Kerala Blasters, for their support and opportunities, emphasizing the impactful learning experience he had during his tenure there.

NK Radomlje, based in Domzale, is known for nurturing young talent and believes Kumar's inclusion will enhance their squad's competitiveness. Grega Marinsek, the club's sports director, highlighted the potential they see in Kumar, saying, "Som's signing is a proud moment for us. He's been on our radar since his time with Olimpija in Slovenia. We trust his skills and character will elevate our team, and his presence might inspire more Indian talent to explore European football opportunities."

This move underscores a rising trend of Indian footballers gaining recognition internationally, reinforcing India's growing footprint in global football. (ANI)

