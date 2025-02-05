Left Menu

Preeti Jhangiani Ascends to Vice-Presidency in Asian ArmWrestling Federation

Preeti Jhangiani, president of PAFI, has been appointed vice-president of the Asian ArmWrestling Federation. Unanimously voted in at the Congress in Tashkent, Jhangiani vows to advance ArmWrestling in Asia. Her leadership has already significantly bolstered the sport's growth in India over recent years.

Preeti Jhangiani (M). (Photo: PAFI). Image Credit: ANI
In a historic development, Preeti Jhangiani, president of the People's ArmWrestling Federation India (PAFI), has ascended to the role of vice-president in the Asian ArmWrestling Federation. The unanimous decision was announced during the Asian Arm Wrestling Federation Congress held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, alongside the World Arm Wrestling Cup, as confirmed by PAFI.

Jhangiani, who has been instrumental in promoting ArmWrestling across India, has collaborated with various state governments and sports associations to conduct state championships and significant matches in partnership with the Pro Panja League. Her relentless efforts have played a pivotal role in the exponential growth of the sport, earning international acclaim for PAFI.

Speaking about her new role, Jhangiani expressed her excitement and commitment to elevating India's presence on the global ArmWrestling stage. She emphasized the opportunity to enhance collaboration with other Asian nations and advance the sport's quality across the continent. Jhangiani acknowledged the support from the World and Asian ArmWrestling Federations as she looks forward to expanding the scope of Panja.

