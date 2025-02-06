NFL Heads Down Under: Historic Game in Australia
The NFL announced it will host its first regular season game in Australia next season. The game, featuring the Los Angeles Rams, is set to take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne.
The National Football League (NFL) made a groundbreaking announcement on Wednesday, revealing plans to host a regular season game in Australia next season.
In a historic move for the sport, the Los Angeles Rams will feature in the game at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne.
The event further emphasizes the NFL's commitment to global expansion, aiming to reach new audiences with this landmark matchup. (Editing by Toby Davis)
(With inputs from agencies.)
