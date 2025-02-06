Left Menu

Newcastle United Storms to League Cup Final Glory

Newcastle United secured a spot in the League Cup final with a decisive victory over Arsenal, sweeping past them 4-0 on aggregate. Goals from Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon at St James' Park ensured Newcastle's progression, setting up a potential rematch with Liverpool or Tottenham at Wembley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newcastle | Updated: 06-02-2025 03:27 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 03:27 IST
Newcastle United Storms to League Cup Final Glory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Newcastle United advanced to their second League Cup final in three seasons, delivering a commanding 2-0 win against Arsenal at St James' Park on Wednesday, concluding with a total 4-0 triumph on aggregate.

Arsenal, after a surprising 2-0 first-leg loss at home, failed to recover under Newcastle's pressure. Jacob Murphy capitalized on Alexander Isak's near miss to score in the 19th minute. Anthony Gordon later sealed Arsenal's fate with a goal in the 52nd minute.

Newcastle, aspiring for their first major title since 1955, now await the winner of the Liverpool vs. Tottenham matchup to challenge for glory at Wembley next month, a chance to surpass their 2023 final defeat to Manchester United.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025