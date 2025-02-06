Newcastle United Storms to League Cup Final Glory

Newcastle United advanced to their second League Cup final in three seasons, delivering a commanding 2-0 win against Arsenal at St James' Park on Wednesday, concluding with a total 4-0 triumph on aggregate.

Arsenal, after a surprising 2-0 first-leg loss at home, failed to recover under Newcastle's pressure. Jacob Murphy capitalized on Alexander Isak's near miss to score in the 19th minute. Anthony Gordon later sealed Arsenal's fate with a goal in the 52nd minute.

Newcastle, aspiring for their first major title since 1955, now await the winner of the Liverpool vs. Tottenham matchup to challenge for glory at Wembley next month, a chance to surpass their 2023 final defeat to Manchester United.

