Gonzalo Garcia's Heroic Goal Secures Real Madrid's Copa del Rey Semifinal Spot
Gonzalo Garcia's late header secures a 3-2 win for Real Madrid over Leganes, advancing them to the Copa del Rey semifinals. Late drama unfolded as Madrid squandered a halftime lead. Young talents stepped up amid injuries and strategic player rests. Madrid leads rivals Atletico by one point in the league.
In a thrilling finish, Gonzalo Garcia's stoppage-time header ensured Real Madrid's advancement to the Copa del Rey semifinals with a 3-2 victory over Leganes.
Madrid initially led with goals from Luka Modric and Endrick, but Leganes rallied in the second half to level the match. Garcia, usually with the B team, became the hero by scoring three minutes into stoppage time.
Coach Carlo Ancelotti expressed satisfaction with the outcome, especially given Madrid's recent struggles, including injuries to key defenders. The win sets Madrid against Atletico in the Spanish league, where they hold a slim lead.
