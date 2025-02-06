Gonzalo Garcia's Heroic Goal Secures Real Madrid's Copa del Rey Semifinal Spot

In a thrilling finish, Gonzalo Garcia's stoppage-time header ensured Real Madrid's advancement to the Copa del Rey semifinals with a 3-2 victory over Leganes.

Madrid initially led with goals from Luka Modric and Endrick, but Leganes rallied in the second half to level the match. Garcia, usually with the B team, became the hero by scoring three minutes into stoppage time.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti expressed satisfaction with the outcome, especially given Madrid's recent struggles, including injuries to key defenders. The win sets Madrid against Atletico in the Spanish league, where they hold a slim lead.

