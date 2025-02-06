Left Menu

Gonzalo Garcia's Heroic Goal Secures Real Madrid's Copa del Rey Semifinal Spot

Gonzalo Garcia's late header secures a 3-2 win for Real Madrid over Leganes, advancing them to the Copa del Rey semifinals. Late drama unfolded as Madrid squandered a halftime lead. Young talents stepped up amid injuries and strategic player rests. Madrid leads rivals Atletico by one point in the league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 06-02-2025 09:22 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 09:22 IST
Gonzalo Garcia's Heroic Goal Secures Real Madrid's Copa del Rey Semifinal Spot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a thrilling finish, Gonzalo Garcia's stoppage-time header ensured Real Madrid's advancement to the Copa del Rey semifinals with a 3-2 victory over Leganes.

Madrid initially led with goals from Luka Modric and Endrick, but Leganes rallied in the second half to level the match. Garcia, usually with the B team, became the hero by scoring three minutes into stoppage time.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti expressed satisfaction with the outcome, especially given Madrid's recent struggles, including injuries to key defenders. The win sets Madrid against Atletico in the Spanish league, where they hold a slim lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modernizing Health Financing with Digital Payments, AI, and Data Analytics

Bridging Data and Action: How MPI is Revolutionizing Poverty Policy Worldwide

Why Women Earn Less: The Link Between Misogyny and the Gender Wage Gap

AfDB’s Bold Plan: Mitigating Currency Risks to Boost Africa’s Green Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025