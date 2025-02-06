Stoinis Retires from ODIs Amid Australia’s Squad Challenges

In an unexpected twist, Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has announced his retirement from One Day Internationals (ODIs). The decision comes as a shock to the national team, already grappling with injuries to key players while preparing for the Champions Trophy.

Stoinis, 35, expressed his desire to focus on the next phase of his career. However, he remains available for T20 Internationals. This news comes as Australia deals with potential absences due to injuries, including captain Pat Cummins.

Cricket Australia's head coach, Andrew McDonald, praised Stoinis' decade-long contribution to the team. Stoinis, lauded for his leadership and prowess, leaves behind a significant legacy in Australia's ODI history.

(With inputs from agencies.)