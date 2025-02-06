Pakistani Squad Faces Backlash Over All-Rounder Selections for Champions Trophy

Interim head coach Aaqib Javed has come forward in defense of Pakistan's squad selection for the upcoming Champions Trophy, which has sparked significant controversy. Javed supported the controversial choices of all-rounders Faheem Ashraf and Khushdil Shah, emphasizing their strategic importance to the team's title defense efforts.

The selection decisions drew heightened scrutiny due to the availability of other talents such as Abdullah Shafique and Muhammad Irfan Khan. Javed reasoned that Faheem's all-round capabilities, including seam bowling, were crucial, as Pakistan had been lacking in fast-bowling all-rounders.

While addressing the inclusion of Khushdil Shah, Javed noted, "Khushdil was picked to fill Saim's void on the squad." The focus on all-rounders was perceived as a move to balance the squad, despite concerns of insufficient specialist spin options with only Abrar Ahmed included as the main spinner.

Pakistan is set to sharpen their gameplay in the tri-series featuring matches against New Zealand and South Africa, ahead of their Champions Trophy opening clash against New Zealand. The tri-series will be a critical preparatory ground, with the first game against New Zealand scheduled for February 8 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The squad announcement, notably omitting well-regarded spin alternatives, has sparked debates among fans and former players, but Javed remains assured of their selected course. Completing the lineup for the Champions Trophy are top players such as Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, led under the captaincy of Mohammad Rizwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)