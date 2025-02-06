Italy's Countdown to Winter Olympics Sparks Excitement and Challenges

Italy has commenced its one-year countdown to the 2026 Winter Olympics with various events aimed at generating excitement. Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo are set to co-host the Games, expected to fuse sport with Italian elegance.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, formally inviting athletes, remarked on the distinctive blend the Games will offer. The event marks the first Winter Olympics in Europe since Turin in 2006. Preparations are underway, with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni assuring adherence to timelines.

Key venues like Milan's Arena Santa Giulia and Cortina's Eugenio Monti sliding centre are racing against time to be ready. Despite the logistical hurdles and unpredictable winter weather, Giovanni Malago, Italy's national Olympic committee president, affirms commitment to a spectacular display.

(With inputs from agencies.)