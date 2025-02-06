Shattering Gender Stereotypes on Ice: Hubbell and Papadakis Lead the Way

Retired Olympic ice skating stars Madison Hubbell and Gabriella Papadakis are set to break new ground in the figure skating world by performing as a same-sex pair. The duo aims to challenge traditional gender roles in the sport by skating together at various events, beginning with the Art on Ice Gala in Switzerland.

France's Papadakis, who secured gold at the 2022 Beijing Games in ice dancing with Guillaume Cizeron, and America's Hubbell, who triumphed in the team event post the Russian doping scandal, hope their performances will pave the way for same-sex pairs in figure skating competitions globally.

While Skate Canada has taken a progressive step by allowing same-gender pairs nationally, the sport's acceptance on an international level remains slow. Hubbell and Papadakis aspire to use their influence to inspire athletes worldwide, encouraging them to pursue their passion without conforming to traditional norms.

