Left Menu

Shattering Gender Stereotypes on Ice: Hubbell and Papadakis Lead the Way

Madison Hubbell and Gabriella Papadakis, retired Olympic champions, are teaming up to perform as same-sex pairs on ice, aiming to challenge gender stereotypes in figure skating. They hope to inspire change in the sport where traditionally only male-female pairs competed. Skate Canada recently allowed same-gender pairs nationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:50 IST
Shattering Gender Stereotypes on Ice: Hubbell and Papadakis Lead the Way
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Retired Olympic ice skating stars Madison Hubbell and Gabriella Papadakis are set to break new ground in the figure skating world by performing as a same-sex pair. The duo aims to challenge traditional gender roles in the sport by skating together at various events, beginning with the Art on Ice Gala in Switzerland.

France's Papadakis, who secured gold at the 2022 Beijing Games in ice dancing with Guillaume Cizeron, and America's Hubbell, who triumphed in the team event post the Russian doping scandal, hope their performances will pave the way for same-sex pairs in figure skating competitions globally.

While Skate Canada has taken a progressive step by allowing same-gender pairs nationally, the sport's acceptance on an international level remains slow. Hubbell and Papadakis aspire to use their influence to inspire athletes worldwide, encouraging them to pursue their passion without conforming to traditional norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025