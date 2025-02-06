Left Menu

Stephanie Venier Shines with Gold in Austrian Alpine Glory

Stephanie Venier secured the women's super-G gold medal for Austria at the Alpine World Ski Championships. Italy's Federica Brignone claimed silver, while Lauren Macuga and Kajsa Vickhoff Lie shared bronze. Lindsey Vonn, despite her comeback, was unable to finish due to hitting a gate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:28 IST
Stephanie Venier Shines with Gold in Austrian Alpine Glory

Stephanie Venier triumphed at the Alpine World Ski Championships, winning the women's super-G gold medal for Austria on Thursday. The race unfolded under clear and sunny skies in Saalbach, providing a picturesque setting for the first individual competition. Venier's victory was a proud moment for the host nation.

Italy's Federica Brignone seized the silver medal, showcasing an impressive performance, while the bronze was jointly awarded to Lauren Macuga of the United States and Norway's Kajsa Vickhoff Lie. Both athletes delivered strong runs that culminated in a tie for third place.

Ski legend Lindsey Vonn made headlines with her return to the championships at the age of 40. However, she faced a challenging race after battling a heavy cold and unfortunately didn't finish, hitting a gate with her arm. Italy previously claimed the opening gold in the mixed team parallel event on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025