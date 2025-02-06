Stephanie Venier Shines with Gold in Austrian Alpine Glory
Stephanie Venier secured the women's super-G gold medal for Austria at the Alpine World Ski Championships. Italy's Federica Brignone claimed silver, while Lauren Macuga and Kajsa Vickhoff Lie shared bronze. Lindsey Vonn, despite her comeback, was unable to finish due to hitting a gate.
Stephanie Venier triumphed at the Alpine World Ski Championships, winning the women's super-G gold medal for Austria on Thursday. The race unfolded under clear and sunny skies in Saalbach, providing a picturesque setting for the first individual competition. Venier's victory was a proud moment for the host nation.
Italy's Federica Brignone seized the silver medal, showcasing an impressive performance, while the bronze was jointly awarded to Lauren Macuga of the United States and Norway's Kajsa Vickhoff Lie. Both athletes delivered strong runs that culminated in a tie for third place.
Ski legend Lindsey Vonn made headlines with her return to the championships at the age of 40. However, she faced a challenging race after battling a heavy cold and unfortunately didn't finish, hitting a gate with her arm. Italy previously claimed the opening gold in the mixed team parallel event on Tuesday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
