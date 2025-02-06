Madrid Showdown: Derby Tensions Ignite Amid Referee Controversy

In a highly anticipated matchup, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are set to clash in their second derby of the season with the La Liga lead at stake and spotlight on the referees.

Real Madrid recently lodged complaints regarding alleged refereeing errors in their defeat to Espanyol, leading to a spirited exchange with Atletico Madrid. The latter accused Real of attempting to sway referee decisions as tensions rose ahead of the derby.

Amid controversies and injuries, Real Madrid aims to strengthen their lead at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. The outcome of this match is crucial, with Atletico looking to close the gap and Barcelona eyeing their opportunity in the standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)