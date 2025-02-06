Young Archer Juyel Sarkar and Veteran Deepika Kumari Shine at National Games

During the 38th National Games, emerging star Juyel Sarkar delivered a remarkable performance, defeating veteran Olympian Tarundeep Rai to claim the recurve champion title. All eyes were on the young archer from Malda as he showcased his prowess in a thrilling contest held on Thursday.

In the women's category, decorated archer Deepika Kumari added to her already impressive achievement list by winning two gold medals for her home state of Jharkhand. Her victories came in both the individual and team events. The contests were no walkovers, with her edging Ankita of Bihar 6-4 for individual gold.

Jharkhand and Maharashtra dominated the events, securing two golds each. The Jharkhand men's recurve team triumphed over Uttar Pradesh, 5-4, in a nail-biting finish, underscoring the competitive spirit of the proceedings.

