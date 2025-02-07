Left Menu

Liverpool Crushes Tottenham to Secure League Cup Final Spot

Liverpool triumphed over Tottenham 4-0 to advance to the English League Cup final, overturning a first-leg deficit. This victory keeps Arne Slot's team on track for a quadruple of trophies. Tottenham's defeat intensifies scrutiny on manager Ange Postecoglou with the team struggling in the league.

Liverpoll logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Liverpool delivered a stunning performance to overpower Tottenham 4-0, securing their place in the English League Cup final and overcoming a previous 1-0 deficit. Arne Slot's team remains in contention for an extraordinary quadruple in his inaugural season.

With goals from Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool dismantled Spurs in a one-sided second leg at Anfield. The team now turns its sights to Newcastle in the final, hoping to retain the trophy won last year.

Tottenham's defeat under manager Ange Postecoglou, sitting 14th in the league, raises questions about his future. The League Cup had seemed a vital opportunity for Spurs, but an impressive Liverpool squad dashed their hopes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

