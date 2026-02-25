Tragic Quadruple Homicide in Delhi Reveals Dark Family Secret
In a distressing crime in Delhi's Samaypur Badli area, a woman and her three children were found murdered in their home. Suspicions are pointing towards the husband as the perpetrator. Authorities have launched an investigation, sending multiple teams to track down the suspect who is currently at large.
In a shocking incident, a woman and her three young children were discovered murdered in their Samaypur Badli residence in Delhi on Wednesday. A sharp-edged weapon was used in the gruesome act, and the police are now zeroing in on the woman's husband as a prime suspect.
The bodies were found by police at their home in Chandan Park locality, where officers suspect that the husband committed the brutal acts before fleeing the scene. Forensic teams and senior officers were quickly dispatched to assess the crime scene.
The case has triggered a full-scale investigation, with multiple task forces assembled to apprehend the suspect. The bodies have been sent for postmortem to determine the precise cause of death.
