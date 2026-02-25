Tragic Quadruple Homicide in Delhi Reveals Dark Family Secret

In a shocking incident, a woman and her three young children were discovered murdered in their Samaypur Badli residence in Delhi on Wednesday. A sharp-edged weapon was used in the gruesome act, and the police are now zeroing in on the woman's husband as a prime suspect.

The bodies were found by police at their home in Chandan Park locality, where officers suspect that the husband committed the brutal acts before fleeing the scene. Forensic teams and senior officers were quickly dispatched to assess the crime scene.

The case has triggered a full-scale investigation, with multiple task forces assembled to apprehend the suspect. The bodies have been sent for postmortem to determine the precise cause of death.