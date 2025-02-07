Left Menu

Fiorentina Topples Inter Milan in Rescheduled Thriller

Fiorentina defeated Inter Milan 3-0, missing Inter's chance to top the Serie A. Moise Kean's two goals after Luca Ranieri's opener secured Fiorentina's victory. Inter now stands second, trailing Napoli. The match was rescheduled due to Edoardo Bove's collapse, who now faces a potential end to his career in Italy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Florence | Updated: 07-02-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 09:05 IST
  • Italy

Defending champions Inter Milan missed a golden opportunity to share the top spot in Serie A, suffering a 3-0 defeat to Fiorentina on Thursday.

Moise Kean delivered a stellar performance with two goals following Luca Ranieri's initial strike, propelling Fiorentina to fourth place in the league.

Inter, now in second place and three points behind Napoli, saw just their second league loss. The match had been postponed from December following Edoardo Bove's on-field collapse. Bove appeared on the Fiorentina bench, supporting his squad, but health issues complicate his future in Italian football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

