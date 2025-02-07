Fiorentina Topples Inter Milan in Rescheduled Thriller

Defending champions Inter Milan missed a golden opportunity to share the top spot in Serie A, suffering a 3-0 defeat to Fiorentina on Thursday.

Moise Kean delivered a stellar performance with two goals following Luca Ranieri's initial strike, propelling Fiorentina to fourth place in the league.

Inter, now in second place and three points behind Napoli, saw just their second league loss. The match had been postponed from December following Edoardo Bove's on-field collapse. Bove appeared on the Fiorentina bench, supporting his squad, but health issues complicate his future in Italian football.

