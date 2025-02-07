BCCI Gears Up for Key Appointment at Mumbai SGM

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has called for a Special General Meeting (SGM) to be held in Mumbai on March 1. The agenda is to appoint a new joint secretary following Devjit Saikia's recent elevation to the board's secretary role.

Devjit Saikia, representing the Assam Cricket Association, took over as secretary from Jay Shah, who recently assumed the role of chairman at the International Cricket Council (ICC). Prior to this, notices were sent to state associations with the SGM's singular focus.

Among the frontrunners for the joint secretary position are Avishek Dalmiya, Rohan Jaitley, and Sanjay Naik, each representing different zones. The decision process adheres to the 21-day notice requirement outlined in BCCI's regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)