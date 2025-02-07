Harshit Rana's Debut Heroics: Seals India's ODI Victory Against England

In a thrilling debut for India, 23-year-old seamer Harshit Rana emerged as the hero against England in the opening ODI in Nagpur, despite a rocky start. Former cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar highlighted Rana's decisive impact, emphasizing the three pivotal wickets that effectively won the game for India.

Rana's entrance into international cricket saw him make crucial strides over the past week, debuting in both T20I and ODI formats. Initially struggling, he conceded 37 runs in three powerplay overs. However, he soon bounced back, demonstrating his skill by securing key wickets that restricted England to 248 runs.

Rana's standout performance included dismissing England's promising Harry Brook and seasoned player Liam Livingstone. His resilience, despite an expensive economy rate of 7.60, proved vital in sealing India's victory. Manjrekar stressed the importance of Rana's match-winning wickets over his economic figures, underscoring the young bowler's ability to turn the game's momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)