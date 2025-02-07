Left Menu

Harshit Rana's Debut Heroics: Seals India's ODI Victory Against England

Sanjay Manjrekar lauds debutant Harshit Rana's vital impact in India's ODI win against England. Despite a challenging start, Rana claimed three crucial wickets, turning the game in India's favor. The 23-year-old showcased resilience after a costly over, contributing significantly to England's collapse at Nagpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 10:02 IST
Harshit Rana's Debut Heroics: Seals India's ODI Victory Against England
Harshit Rana (Photo: @BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling debut for India, 23-year-old seamer Harshit Rana emerged as the hero against England in the opening ODI in Nagpur, despite a rocky start. Former cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar highlighted Rana's decisive impact, emphasizing the three pivotal wickets that effectively won the game for India.

Rana's entrance into international cricket saw him make crucial strides over the past week, debuting in both T20I and ODI formats. Initially struggling, he conceded 37 runs in three powerplay overs. However, he soon bounced back, demonstrating his skill by securing key wickets that restricted England to 248 runs.

Rana's standout performance included dismissing England's promising Harry Brook and seasoned player Liam Livingstone. His resilience, despite an expensive economy rate of 7.60, proved vital in sealing India's victory. Manjrekar stressed the importance of Rana's match-winning wickets over his economic figures, underscoring the young bowler's ability to turn the game's momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025