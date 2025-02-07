Valentino Guseli: Big Ambitions for 2026 Winter Games

With his signature big hair and daring tricks, rising Australian snowboarder Valentino Guseli is poised to reach new heights at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The talented athlete aims to secure a podium finish in Milano-Cortina while giving a heartfelt salute to his Italian roots and family.

Guseli, who took the snowboarding world by storm with his sixth-place finish at Beijing as a teenage wunderkind, is gearing up for his second Olympic appearance. Competing without spectators in a heavily restricted COVID-19 environment, he managed to outshine seasoned rivals and draw inspiration from his Australian idol Scotty James at the previous Games.

Despite a recent setback with an ACL injury, which he sustained during last December's Shougang Big Air event qualifiers, Guseli remains optimistic. He is focused on recovering in time to qualify for the trio of snowboarding freestyle disciplines. As he undergoes rehabilitation, he also sees this period as an opportunity to master the Italian language, spurred on by his family connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)