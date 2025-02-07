From Super Bowl Chaos to Sailing Spectacle: Highlights in Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles experienced the intense scrutiny of Super Bowl media week, managing relentless interviews ahead of their championship clash.

Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz cruised past Andrea Vavassori in the ABN AMRO Open, while Myles Turner exited a Pacers' game with a head injury. Rising snowboarder Valentino Guseli sets his sights on Olympic glory.

Bianca Andreescu delays her tennis comeback after an appendectomy. In legal news, Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter was sentenced for theft. The NCAA's ban on transgender women marks a significant policy shift. Meanwhile, boxing fans anticipate a potential Jake Paul vs. Canelo Alvarez bout.

