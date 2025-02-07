Left Menu

Vernost Jaguars Roar to Victory in World Padel League Thriller

Vernost Jaguars triumphed over Game Changers Lions with a 25-17 win in the World Padel League. Key victories in mixed and men's doubles propelled Jaguars to the top of the points table. The decisive performance in the final set secured their second consecutive win, placing them ahead in the league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 13:30 IST
Vernost Jaguars Roar to Victory in World Padel League Thriller
Alejandra Salazar (Photo: World Padel League) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Vernost Jaguars carved out a commanding 25-17 triumph against the Game Changers Lions in the fourth match of the World Padel League at the Nesco Center, Mumbai. Thursday witnessed a dramatic display beginning in the women's doubles where the Jaguars' duo, Tamara Icardo and Maria Virginia Riera, broke early to lead 2-0. The Lions' Marta Talavan and Veronica Virseda retaliated to bring it to 2-2.

The match tightened as Game Changers Lions went ahead 6-5 but failed to conclude the set, allowing the Jaguars to push for a tiebreak. The Lions, however, claimed a challenging 7-6 victory in the tiebreak. The subsequent mixed doubles remained on edge at 4-4, but Vernost Jaguars' Alejandra Salazar and David Sanchez carried their momentum forward, eventually breaking their opponents for a 6-4 win, giving them a slight edge with a 12-11 overall lead.

The men's doubles featured a grueling face-off as Jaguars' Alejandro Arroyo and Aris Patiniotis battled it out against the Lions' Gonzalo Rubio and Pablo Lijo. The set went to a gripping tiebreak that saw the Jaguars emerge victorious, extending their lead to 19-17. The culmination came as the Jaguars' pairing of Lucas Campagnolo and Maximiliano Sanchez dominated in the final men's set, securing a 6-0 win and sealing their overall 25-17 victory.

This victory marks the Jaguars' second consecutive win in the competition, moving them to the top of the points table with 48 points and a 55.1% win rate. Meanwhile, SG Pipers Cheetahs sit second with 44 points and Game Changers Lions in third with 38 points, as per ANI reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
3
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025