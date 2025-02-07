Vernost Jaguars Roar to Victory in World Padel League Thriller
Vernost Jaguars triumphed over Game Changers Lions with a 25-17 win in the World Padel League. Key victories in mixed and men's doubles propelled Jaguars to the top of the points table. The decisive performance in the final set secured their second consecutive win, placing them ahead in the league.
- Country:
- India
The Vernost Jaguars carved out a commanding 25-17 triumph against the Game Changers Lions in the fourth match of the World Padel League at the Nesco Center, Mumbai. Thursday witnessed a dramatic display beginning in the women's doubles where the Jaguars' duo, Tamara Icardo and Maria Virginia Riera, broke early to lead 2-0. The Lions' Marta Talavan and Veronica Virseda retaliated to bring it to 2-2.
The match tightened as Game Changers Lions went ahead 6-5 but failed to conclude the set, allowing the Jaguars to push for a tiebreak. The Lions, however, claimed a challenging 7-6 victory in the tiebreak. The subsequent mixed doubles remained on edge at 4-4, but Vernost Jaguars' Alejandra Salazar and David Sanchez carried their momentum forward, eventually breaking their opponents for a 6-4 win, giving them a slight edge with a 12-11 overall lead.
The men's doubles featured a grueling face-off as Jaguars' Alejandro Arroyo and Aris Patiniotis battled it out against the Lions' Gonzalo Rubio and Pablo Lijo. The set went to a gripping tiebreak that saw the Jaguars emerge victorious, extending their lead to 19-17. The culmination came as the Jaguars' pairing of Lucas Campagnolo and Maximiliano Sanchez dominated in the final men's set, securing a 6-0 win and sealing their overall 25-17 victory.
This victory marks the Jaguars' second consecutive win in the competition, moving them to the top of the points table with 48 points and a 55.1% win rate. Meanwhile, SG Pipers Cheetahs sit second with 44 points and Game Changers Lions in third with 38 points, as per ANI reports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Afghan National Convicted for False Identity in Mumbai
InfiniteMedia Crowned Best Advertising Agency in Mumbai 2024
Gangster DK Rao Arrested: Inside the Rs 2.5 Crore Extortion Case Shaking Mumbai
Mumbai court sentences filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma to three months in jail in a cheque bounce case.
Mumbai School Bomb Threat Sparks Major Response