Vernost Jaguars Roar to Victory in World Padel League Thriller

The Vernost Jaguars carved out a commanding 25-17 triumph against the Game Changers Lions in the fourth match of the World Padel League at the Nesco Center, Mumbai. Thursday witnessed a dramatic display beginning in the women's doubles where the Jaguars' duo, Tamara Icardo and Maria Virginia Riera, broke early to lead 2-0. The Lions' Marta Talavan and Veronica Virseda retaliated to bring it to 2-2.

The match tightened as Game Changers Lions went ahead 6-5 but failed to conclude the set, allowing the Jaguars to push for a tiebreak. The Lions, however, claimed a challenging 7-6 victory in the tiebreak. The subsequent mixed doubles remained on edge at 4-4, but Vernost Jaguars' Alejandra Salazar and David Sanchez carried their momentum forward, eventually breaking their opponents for a 6-4 win, giving them a slight edge with a 12-11 overall lead.

The men's doubles featured a grueling face-off as Jaguars' Alejandro Arroyo and Aris Patiniotis battled it out against the Lions' Gonzalo Rubio and Pablo Lijo. The set went to a gripping tiebreak that saw the Jaguars emerge victorious, extending their lead to 19-17. The culmination came as the Jaguars' pairing of Lucas Campagnolo and Maximiliano Sanchez dominated in the final men's set, securing a 6-0 win and sealing their overall 25-17 victory.

This victory marks the Jaguars' second consecutive win in the competition, moving them to the top of the points table with 48 points and a 55.1% win rate. Meanwhile, SG Pipers Cheetahs sit second with 44 points and Game Changers Lions in third with 38 points, as per ANI reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)