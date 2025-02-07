FIFA Suspensions: Congo and Pakistan's Football Federations Face Setbacks

FIFA, the governing body of world soccer, has announced the suspension of the Congo Republic's football association (FECOFOOT) and the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), effectively banning both entities from participating in international competitions. FIFA cited third-party interference and governance issues as the primary reasons for these actions.

According to FIFA, the decision to suspend FECOFOOT was made in consultation with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) following two investigative missions to Brazzaville. The suspension remains in effect until FECOFOOT regains full control of its headquarters and related facilities, as stipulated by FIFA.

Similarly, the PFF's suspension is tied to its failure to implement a revised constitution ensuring fair and democratic elections. The PFF has previously faced suspensions in 2017 and 2021 for similar governance issues. FIFA has clarified that the current ban will be lifted once a version of the PFF Constitution, aligned with international standards, is approved by its Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)