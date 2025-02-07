Global Huddle: Super Bowl Watch Parties Span Six Continents

The U.S. Department of State is set to host more than 50 Super Bowl watch events across six continents, aligning with the NFL's goal of international expansion as millions worldwide tune in for Sunday's matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles.

Countries such as Australia, Bolivia, and Mongolia will witness gatherings where the game is televised, as part of an effort to leverage major sports events for diplomatic and cultural exchange, according to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The watch parties follow a strategy by the NFL to boost its overseas audience, believed by the U.S. government to bolster America's image abroad.

As the NFL expands its footprint by holding games in cities like Berlin, Madrid, and London, Commissioner Roger Goodell remains optimistic about hosting international franchises and even envisions future Super Bowls being played on international soil.

