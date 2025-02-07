Left Menu

Global Huddle: Super Bowl Watch Parties Span Six Continents

The U.S. Department of State is hosting over 50 Super Bowl watch parties worldwide to support the NFL's global expansion. This initiative highlights the Super Bowl as a cultural and diplomatic tool, while the NFL continues to grow its international presence through games outside the U.S. and expanding fanbases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:38 IST
Global Huddle: Super Bowl Watch Parties Span Six Continents

The U.S. Department of State is set to host more than 50 Super Bowl watch events across six continents, aligning with the NFL's goal of international expansion as millions worldwide tune in for Sunday's matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles.

Countries such as Australia, Bolivia, and Mongolia will witness gatherings where the game is televised, as part of an effort to leverage major sports events for diplomatic and cultural exchange, according to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The watch parties follow a strategy by the NFL to boost its overseas audience, believed by the U.S. government to bolster America's image abroad.

As the NFL expands its footprint by holding games in cities like Berlin, Madrid, and London, Commissioner Roger Goodell remains optimistic about hosting international franchises and even envisions future Super Bowls being played on international soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025