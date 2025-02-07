Ticket Scandal Rocks ODI at Barabati Stadium

The police in Cuttack have arrested seven individuals accused of black marketeering tickets for the much-anticipated One Day International (ODI) match between India and England. The arrests took place on Friday as authorities seized 25 gallery tickets, Rs 30,000 in cash, mobile phones, and motorcycles belonging to those apprehended.

The city's Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jagmohan Meena, confirmed the operation was a result of rigorous investigation and four FIRs have been lodged in connection with the case. The suspects were discovered selling eight gallery tickets at inflated prices in the Darghabazar police jurisdiction, using online platforms to seek buyers.

Simultaneously, similar arrests were made by the Cantonment Police for selling tickets valued at Rs 1,100 for a startling Rs 7,000 each. The limited availability of tickets—just 24,000 released for a 45,000-capacity stadium—has been linked to growing unrest among fans, who showed up in large numbers at the stadium for offline ticket sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)