Nail-Biting Matches at Chennai Open: Ramanathan-Myneni in Doubles Final

Defending champions Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni reached the doubles final at the Chennai Open ATP Challenger, winning against top seeds Ray Ho and Matthew Christopher Romios. The Indian duo will face Japan's Mochizuki and Uesugi. In singles, Britain's Billy Harris advanced to the semifinals alongside Elias Ymer, Dalibor Svrcina, and Kyrian Jacquet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-02-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 20:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni, the defending doubles champions of the Chennai Open ATP Challenger, have successfully reached the finals with a challenging win against top seeds Ray Ho and Matthew Christopher Romios. The Indian duo sealed their victory with a consecutive set tie-break.

The Indian pair is set to face the unseeded Japanese team of Shintaro Mochizuki and Kaito Uesugi, who overcame their opponents after losing the first set in a gripping match. Meanwhile, in the singles category, Britain's top seed, Billy Harris, advanced to the semifinals after defeating Kazakhstan's Timofey Skatov, setting up a clash against Sweden's Elias Ymer.

Elsewhere, Czech player Dalibor Svrcina and France's Kyrian Jacquet are also through to the semifinals. Svrcina had a strong showing with a straight-set win, while Jacquet fought back from behind to claim his place in a thrilling final set victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

