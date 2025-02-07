Nail-Biting Matches at Chennai Open: Ramanathan-Myneni in Doubles Final

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni, the defending doubles champions of the Chennai Open ATP Challenger, have successfully reached the finals with a challenging win against top seeds Ray Ho and Matthew Christopher Romios. The Indian duo sealed their victory with a consecutive set tie-break.

The Indian pair is set to face the unseeded Japanese team of Shintaro Mochizuki and Kaito Uesugi, who overcame their opponents after losing the first set in a gripping match. Meanwhile, in the singles category, Britain's top seed, Billy Harris, advanced to the semifinals after defeating Kazakhstan's Timofey Skatov, setting up a clash against Sweden's Elias Ymer.

Elsewhere, Czech player Dalibor Svrcina and France's Kyrian Jacquet are also through to the semifinals. Svrcina had a strong showing with a straight-set win, while Jacquet fought back from behind to claim his place in a thrilling final set victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)