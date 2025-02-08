Reilly Opelka's Outburst: Controversy on the Tennis Court
Reilly Opelka criticized chair umpire Greg Allensworth following a match at the Dallas Open. Opelka was penalized for swearing at a spectator he claimed was disturbingly disruptive. The ATP is considering disciplinary action, citing a breach of rules through Opelka's audible obscenities. The conflict highlights umpire responsibilities during matches.
Reilly Opelka is in hot water after his controversial comments about a chair umpire following a heated match at the Dallas Open.
The tennis star lashed out at umpire Greg Allensworth after receiving a point penalty for swearing at a fan whom he accused of disrupting his serve during a crucial moment.
The ATP emphasized that such behavior breaches their conduct rules and has initiated a review process to determine potential disciplinary measures against Opelka.
