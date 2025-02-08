PSG Secures Future with Extended Contracts

Paris Saint-Germain has reinforced its commitment to future success by announcing contract extensions for head coach Luis Enrique and several key players. The club confirmed on Friday that Enrique's tenure has been secured until 2027, reflecting confidence in his leadership and vision for the team.

In a strategic move, PSG has also successfully retained goal-scoring right back Achraf Hakimi, creative midfielder Vitinha, and dynamic left back Nuno Mendes, with contracts extending to 2029. These extensions signify the club's dedication to maintaining a robust and competitive squad.

Additionally, 18-year-old rising star Yoram Zague will continue with PSG until 2028. The club remains focused on defending its Ligue 1 title and competing in both the Champions League and the French Cup, showcasing its unwavering commitment to excellence in football.

