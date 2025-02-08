Sanjay Manjrekar's Nostalgic Insight on Shubman Gill's Rise

In a nostalgic reflection, former Indian batting coach Sanjay Manjrekar shared his memories of Shubman Gill's noteworthy first net session with the national senior team, which left an indelible mark on then-head coach Ravi Shastri. The session, as highlighted by former coach Sanjay Bangar in a video by Star Sports, showcased Gill's ability to handle high-speed throwdowns skillfully, a tradition in Indian cricket circles for new players to prove their mettle.

Since his debut after the stellar 2018 U19 World Cup, Gill has cemented his place as one of India's leading players across all formats. His current statistics speak volumes: In 101 international contests, he has amassed 4,886 runs with a striking average and record-breaking pace. Particularly noteworthy are his ODI accomplishments, scoring 2,415 runs in 48 matches at an impressive 58.90 average, featuring six centuries, including an unmatched 208, making him the fastest player to reach 2,000 ODI runs globally and the youngest to hit a double century.

While Gill undoubtedly shines in the shorter formats, his Test numbers, standing at 1,893 runs in 32 Test matches, could see some enhancement. His prowess extends to T20 cricket, where he holds 578 runs with respectable averages. His recent performances, including a composed 87 against England in a challenging chase, further exemplify his developing mastery in cricket at the international level. Gill continues to evolve, with eyes set on his forthcoming match at Cuttack.

