Virat Kohli Set to Play Second ODI Against England

Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak confirmed that star batter Virat Kohli has recovered from his knee injury and is fit for the second ODI against England. The team's decision on the playing eleven remains undisclosed. Additionally, Kotak downplayed Rohit Sharma's recent poor performance as just a 'lean patch.'

Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • India

Star cricketer Virat Kohli is set to join the Indian team against England in the second One Day International, having recovered from a sore right knee. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak confirmed his return during a media session, revealing Kohli was cleared to play following a practice session.

Despite Kohli's return, the decision on who will make way for his inclusion among opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and last game's standout performer Shreyas Iyer remains undisclosed. Kotak emphasized that the final call lies with captain Rohit Sharma and coach Gautam Gambhir.

Addressing concerns over Sharma's recent form, Kotak dismissed it as a 'lean patch,' suggesting that the experienced skipper will bounce back soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

