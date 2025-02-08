David Warner Backs Australia's Champions Trophy Campaign Amidst Squad Changes

David Warner has expressed confidence in Australia's chances at the upcoming Champions Trophy even as the team faces significant player setbacks. Despite critical injuries and withdrawals, Warner emphasizes Australia's formidable record in international tournaments.

Australia is forced to make crucial adjustments to their preliminary squad, with key players such as Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitch Marsh sidelined due to injuries. Marcus Stoinis has also withdrawn following his surprising decision to retire from ODIs.

Warner, who has transitioned from international play to the International League T20 in the UAE, remains hopeful that new players will rise to the occasion, maintaining that Australia's tournament expertise will shine through.

