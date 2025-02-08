Manipur and Madhya Pradesh Triumph in National Games Women's Hockey
Manipur and Madhya Pradesh clinched victories in women's hockey at the 38th National Games. Manipur overpowered Uttarakhand 5-2, while Madhya Pradesh edged past West Bengal 2-1. In men's hockey, Maharashtra defeated Uttarakhand 2-1 and Karnataka maintained their top position by routing Manipur 4-1.
Manipur and Madhya Pradesh scored impressive victories in the women's hockey competition at the 38th National Games. Manipur's women defeated host team Uttarakhand 5-2, with significant contributions from Bramhacharimayum Sarita Devi and Suman Devi Thoudam.
Madhya Pradesh maintained their dominance in Pool A by defeating West Bengal 2-1. The decisive goals were netted by Nilanjali Rai and Anjali Gautam, while Subila Tirkey added one for West Bengal.
Meanwhile, in men's hockey action, Maharashtra overcame hosts Uttarakhand 2-1, thanks to dual penalty corner successes from captain Sunil Walmiki. Karnataka continued their winning streak, beating Manipur 4-1 to lead Pool A.
(With inputs from agencies.)
