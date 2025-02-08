Manipur and Madhya Pradesh Triumph in National Games Women's Hockey

Manipur and Madhya Pradesh scored impressive victories in the women's hockey competition at the 38th National Games. Manipur's women defeated host team Uttarakhand 5-2, with significant contributions from Bramhacharimayum Sarita Devi and Suman Devi Thoudam.

Madhya Pradesh maintained their dominance in Pool A by defeating West Bengal 2-1. The decisive goals were netted by Nilanjali Rai and Anjali Gautam, while Subila Tirkey added one for West Bengal.

Meanwhile, in men's hockey action, Maharashtra overcame hosts Uttarakhand 2-1, thanks to dual penalty corner successes from captain Sunil Walmiki. Karnataka continued their winning streak, beating Manipur 4-1 to lead Pool A.

(With inputs from agencies.)