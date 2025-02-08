In Defense of Rohit Sharma: India's Batting Coach Responds to Criticism

India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has rallied behind out-of-form captain Rohit Sharma, assuring that there is no cause for concern amid his current struggle with the bat. Known for his prowess in white-ball cricket, Rohit has hit a rough patch across all formats recently.

Following a disappointing display in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia, Rohit returned to the one-day internationals against England with hopes of reclaiming his form. However, during the series opener, rising expectations quickly transformed into collective disappointment as Rohit fell for just 2 runs in a brief six-ball stint.

Ahead of the second ODI in Cuttack, Kotak urged patience, highlighting Rohit's recent one-day successes where he's averaged nearly 50 over the last three matches. Kotak stressed the importance of focusing on Rohit's historical success, citing his 31 ODI centuries, and dismissed concerns over his form due to a temporary lean phase.

