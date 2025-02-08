Left Menu

Italy Holds Off Wales for Six Nations Triumph

Italy secured a 22-15 victory over Wales in the Six Nations Championship, pushing Wales to their lowest world ranking. Ange Capuozzo and Tommaso Allan starred for Italy, while Aaron Wainwright led a Welsh comeback effort. Wales' coach, Warren Gatland, faces scrutiny after a 14-game losing streak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 08-02-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 21:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Italy emerged victorious in the Six Nations Championship, defeating Wales 22-15 at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday. The win moved Wales to their lowest ever world ranking. Ange Capuozzo's try and Tommaso Allan's 17 points gave Italy a solid lead.

A late rally from Wales, with a try by Aaron Wainwright and a penalty try, was insufficient to turn the tide. The Italians were temporarily reduced to 13 men after receiving two yellow cards in the final moments.

This loss marks Wales' 14th consecutive defeat, putting veteran coach Warren Gatland's future in jeopardy. Wales has now dropped below Georgia in World Rugby's rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

