Leverkusen's Stalemate: Alonso Matches Unbeaten Away Record

Bayer Leverkusen played to a goalless draw against VfL Wolfsburg, dropping eight points behind league leaders Bayern Munich. Coach Xabi Alonso equalled the record for the longest unbeaten away run. Despite rotation and a late chance by Florian Wirtz, Leverkusen couldn't secure a win.

Wolfsburg | Updated: 08-02-2025 22:10 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a challenging match, Bayer Leverkusen managed only a goalless draw against VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday, causing them to fall eight points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich. The result came as coach Xabi Alonso tied the record for the longest unbeaten streak in away matches.

Xabi Alonso opted for significant squad rotation, resting key player Florian Wirtz, which left a void in their attacking prowess. Wolfsburg took advantage, launching multiple shots on target and nearly scoring with Kilian Fischer's powerful attempt that hit the post.

Despite mounting pressure in the final moments, substitute Florian Wirtz's opportunity in stoppage time went unconverted. With this draw, Alonso matched the late Udo Lattek's prestigious record of 27 consecutive away games without a loss. Leverkusen now sits second with 46 points, as Bayern Munich leads with 54 following their 3-0 victory over Werder Bremen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

