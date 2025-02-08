Chennaiyin FC Ends Winless Streak with Decisive 3-0 Victory Over East Bengal FC

Chennaiyin FC, in an exceptional display, defeated East Bengal FC 3-0 on Saturday, conclusively ending their seven-match winless streak in the Indian Super League (ISL). This victory has propelled Chennaiyin to the 10th position with 21 points, just seven points short of sixth-positioned Bengaluru FC, thus retaining a glimpse of their play-off aspirations.

The match witnessed an early chance from East Bengal's Vishnu Puthiya whose unexpected long-range strike was expertly saved by Chennaiyin's goalkeeper Mohammed Nawaz. A defensive mishap from East Bengal's Nishu Kumar in the 13th minute allowed Chennaiyin to take the lead after a scrambled ball deflected into the net.

Further goals followed, with Wilmar Jordan Gil capitalizing on a close-range opportunity in the 21st minute and, late into the match, Daniel Chima Chukwu solidified the victory during stoppage time, courtesy of a precise headed pass by Kiyan Nassiri. Chennaiyin's robust defensive strategy ensured a clean sheet, despite East Bengal's relentless attempts to breach their defenses.

