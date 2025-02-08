Left Menu

Chennaiyin FC Ends Winless Streak with Decisive 3-0 Victory Over East Bengal FC

Chennaiyin FC broke their seven-game winless run with a 3-0 victory against East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League. The win advanced them to the 10th spot, keeping their playoff hopes alive. Key goals were scored by Nishu Kumar's own goal, Wilmar Jordan Gil, and Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Chennaiyin FC, in an exceptional display, defeated East Bengal FC 3-0 on Saturday, conclusively ending their seven-match winless streak in the Indian Super League (ISL). This victory has propelled Chennaiyin to the 10th position with 21 points, just seven points short of sixth-positioned Bengaluru FC, thus retaining a glimpse of their play-off aspirations.

The match witnessed an early chance from East Bengal's Vishnu Puthiya whose unexpected long-range strike was expertly saved by Chennaiyin's goalkeeper Mohammed Nawaz. A defensive mishap from East Bengal's Nishu Kumar in the 13th minute allowed Chennaiyin to take the lead after a scrambled ball deflected into the net.

Further goals followed, with Wilmar Jordan Gil capitalizing on a close-range opportunity in the 21st minute and, late into the match, Daniel Chima Chukwu solidified the victory during stoppage time, courtesy of a precise headed pass by Kiyan Nassiri. Chennaiyin's robust defensive strategy ensured a clean sheet, despite East Bengal's relentless attempts to breach their defenses.

