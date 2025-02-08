Left Menu

Jil Teichmann Ends Maaya Rajeshwaran's Dream Run at Mumbai Open

Maaya Rajeshwaran's impressive journey in her first senior tournament concluded in the semifinals at the Mumbai Open WTA 125 Series with a loss to Swiss player Jil Teichmann. Meanwhile, Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew defeated Canada's Rebecca Marino to reach the final, and the Russian pair of Anshba and Pridankina advanced to the doubles final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 23:46 IST
Jil Teichmann Ends Maaya Rajeshwaran's Dream Run at Mumbai Open
Maaya Rajeshwaran. (Image: MSLTA/Mumbai Open). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's Maaya Rajeshwaran saw her remarkable run at the Mumbai Open WTA 125 Series come to an end as she fell in straight sets to Swiss player Jil Teichmann on Saturday evening. The match, held on centre court, showcased Teichmann's experience as she clinched a 6-3, 6-1 victory.

Teichmann asserted her dominance from the outset, capturing the first four games in the initial set. Although Rajeshwaran fought admirably to take two games in succession, Teichmann maintained control to wrap up the first set at 6-3. The Swiss continued her momentum into the second set, ultimately securing a spot in the finals with a 6-1 win.

Elsewhere, Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew stunned the second-seeded Canadian, Rebecca Marino, with a dominant 6-2, 6-2 victory to book her place in the final. Anshba and Pridankina from Russia advanced to the doubles final after overcoming a one-set deficit against a formidable Italian duo, setting up a match against Prarthana Thambore and her partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paswan's Lead Grows in Milkipur Bypoll

Paswan's Lead Grows in Milkipur Bypoll

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025