Jil Teichmann Ends Maaya Rajeshwaran's Dream Run at Mumbai Open

India's Maaya Rajeshwaran saw her remarkable run at the Mumbai Open WTA 125 Series come to an end as she fell in straight sets to Swiss player Jil Teichmann on Saturday evening. The match, held on centre court, showcased Teichmann's experience as she clinched a 6-3, 6-1 victory.

Teichmann asserted her dominance from the outset, capturing the first four games in the initial set. Although Rajeshwaran fought admirably to take two games in succession, Teichmann maintained control to wrap up the first set at 6-3. The Swiss continued her momentum into the second set, ultimately securing a spot in the finals with a 6-1 win.

Elsewhere, Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew stunned the second-seeded Canadian, Rebecca Marino, with a dominant 6-2, 6-2 victory to book her place in the final. Anshba and Pridankina from Russia advanced to the doubles final after overcoming a one-set deficit against a formidable Italian duo, setting up a match against Prarthana Thambore and her partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)