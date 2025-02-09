Left Menu

Australia Dominates Sri Lanka with Historic Test Series Win

Australia clinches a 2-0 test series victory in Sri Lanka, their first since 2011. With impressive performances, including a 259-run stand by Smith and Carey, Australia demonstrates their prowess ahead of the World Test Championship. Kuhnemann and Lyon claim 30 wickets, solidifying the victory.

Updated: 09-02-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 13:18 IST
In a display of sheer dominance, Australia claimed a 2-0 series victory over Sri Lanka, marking their first triumphant test series in the country since 2011. The resounding win in Galle has bolstered Australia's confidence as they prepare for the World Test Championship final against South Africa in June.

Taking a commanding lead on a spin-friendly pitch, Australia wrapped up the second test in just over three days. With a decisive 157-run advantage in the first innings, the team swiftly bowled out Sri Lanka for 231 runs before chasing down the remaining 75-run target with ease. Key contributions came from Steve Smith, who notched his second century of the series, and was aptly named player-of-the-series.

The efforts of bowlers Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon, who together took 30 of the 40 available wickets, proved crucial to Australia's success. As the series shifts to Colombo for a two-match one-day series, the Australian side continues to demonstrate their skill and strategic excellence on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

