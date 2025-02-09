Dramatic Wins and Unforeseen Arcs in the World of Sports

In an action-packed Saturday, the Vegas Golden Knights clinched a thrilling victory over the Boston Bruins in NHL, while the Florida Gators surprised Auburn in college basketball, toppling the No. 1 team.

Commemorating New Orleans' history as a Super Bowl host, the city came alive, blending Mardi Gras festivities with the memory of recent tragedies, bolstered by heightened security.

Meanwhile, tennis prodigy Carlos Alcaraz reached the Rotterdam final, LeBron James sat out due to injury, and Barron Mamiya defended his Pipeline title amid stellar surfing conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)