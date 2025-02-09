South Africa Bolsters Squad with All-Rounder Ahead of Champions Trophy

South Africa's cricket team has made a strategic addition by including all-rounder Corbin Bosch in their squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates. Bosch replaces injured fast bowler Anrich Nortje.

The 30-year-old Bosch made his national team debut this season and participated in South Africa's One-Day International loss against Pakistan in Johannesburg last December. He is also slated to play in the ongoing Tri-Nations tournament featuring hosts Pakistan and New Zealand, but his participation will be limited to the second match against Pakistan on Wednesday.

In preparation for potential injuries, the team will also bring 18-year-old fast bowler Kwena Maphaka as a travelling reserve for the Champions Trophy. Additionally, South Africa has appointed Yasir Arafat, a former Pakistan international all-rounder, as a consultant for the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)