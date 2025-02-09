Left Menu

Jadeja's Spin Magic Thwarts England's Batting Ambitions

Ravindra Jadeja's stellar performance with figures of 3 for 35 played a crucial role in restricting England's score to 304 in the second ODI. His key dismissals disrupted England's momentum after a strong start, preventing them from achieving a higher total on a batting-friendly pitch.

Updated: 09-02-2025 17:37 IST
In a gripping encounter at Barabati Stadium, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja showcased his stellar bowling skills, capturing 3 for 35, as India restricted England to a sub-par 304 in the second ODI match on Sunday.

Despite England's solid start, courtesy of aggressive performances from Ben Duckett and Joe Root, Jadeja's tactical prowess turned the game around. His timely wickets not only dismantled England's innings but stifled their chances of building a 330-plus total on the favorable batting surface.

Although England's late efforts from Liam Livingstone and Adil Rashid pushed their total closer to 300, Jadeja's brilliance, assisted by tactical fielding, including three run-outs, kept them at bay, underlining India's grip on the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

