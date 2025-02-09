Rohit Sharma's Blistering Ton Seals Series Win for India

India clinched a decisive 2-0 series lead over England after a commanding century by captain Rohit Sharma secured a four-wicket victory in the second ODI held in Cuttack on Sunday. Not even a floodlight malfunction, which halted play for 30 minutes, could deter Rohit's assault as he smashed seven sixes and 12 fours in his explosive 119 off 90 balls, guiding the hosts in their chase of a 305-run target in just 44.3 overs.

England, having put 304 on the board with one delivery remaining, seemed well-placed to defend their total after opting to bat at the Barabati Stadium. Led by Ben Duckett's 65 and Joe Root's 69, England appeared headed for a massive score at 219-3 in the 39th over. Despite an impressive 81-run opening partnership between Duckett and Phil Salt, the innings faltered after Ravindra Jadeja's intervention.

Jadeja's remarkable all-round effort, including a 3-35 bowling figure and a standout run-out of Adil Rashid, coupled with Rohit's boundary-laden return to form, paved the way for India's triumph. Shubman Gill supported with a solid 60, while Axar Patel's unbeaten 41 nullified England's hopes. The series now moves to Ahmedabad for the final ODI, with India having previously won the T20 series 4-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)