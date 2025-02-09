Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Blistering Ton Seals Series Win for India

India secured a series victory against England with a 2-0 lead after captain Rohit Sharma's decisive hundred led the team to a four-wicket win in Cuttack. Despite a strong showing from England, including contributions from Ben Duckett and Joe Root, India's response was unrelenting, with Jadeja's all-round performance playing a crucial role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 09-02-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 21:56 IST
Rohit Sharma's Blistering Ton Seals Series Win for India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India clinched a decisive 2-0 series lead over England after a commanding century by captain Rohit Sharma secured a four-wicket victory in the second ODI held in Cuttack on Sunday. Not even a floodlight malfunction, which halted play for 30 minutes, could deter Rohit's assault as he smashed seven sixes and 12 fours in his explosive 119 off 90 balls, guiding the hosts in their chase of a 305-run target in just 44.3 overs.

England, having put 304 on the board with one delivery remaining, seemed well-placed to defend their total after opting to bat at the Barabati Stadium. Led by Ben Duckett's 65 and Joe Root's 69, England appeared headed for a massive score at 219-3 in the 39th over. Despite an impressive 81-run opening partnership between Duckett and Phil Salt, the innings faltered after Ravindra Jadeja's intervention.

Jadeja's remarkable all-round effort, including a 3-35 bowling figure and a standout run-out of Adil Rashid, coupled with Rohit's boundary-laden return to form, paved the way for India's triumph. Shubman Gill supported with a solid 60, while Axar Patel's unbeaten 41 nullified England's hopes. The series now moves to Ahmedabad for the final ODI, with India having previously won the T20 series 4-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025